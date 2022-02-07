Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – February 4, 2022

Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – February 4, 2022

Hello everyone, and welcome to the February 4th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Nellis AFB has been a hotbed of activity the last couple of weeks, with Red Flag 22-1 in full swing. With the 388th Fighter Wing from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, at the lead wing position, this iteration of Red Flag includes participants from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserves, the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force. “There are many new and emerging real-world tactical problems that will be presented for the first time to the allied force,” said Col. Jared Hutchinson, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. We have the story, photos (woo-hoo!) and much more news ready for you, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Nellis Support Center works behind scenes to make Red Flag possible: page 3

Green Flag-West rolls out Agile Combat Employment with austere, A-10 Thunderbolt II operations: page 4

Photo Feature: Red Flag-Nellis takes to the skies: pages 6 & 7

