The 99th Civil Engineering Squadron’s heavy equipment operators from Nellis Air Force base, Nev., teamed up with 5th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen from Minot Air Force Base, N.D., to replace an engine on a B-52H Stratofortress during Red Flag 22-1.

Using a 30-ton capacity Grove crane, they were able to make the switch quickly and get the bomber back into the action.