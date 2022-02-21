Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – February 22, 2022

Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB | Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the February 18th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 continued its mission in the early weeks of February, with Airmen and their Allied partners reaping major benefits from the realistic combat scenarios provided during the course of the exercise. “The number of assets that are provided here at the exercise provides a much more complex and dynamic scenario that we aren’t able to train for back home,” said FLTLT Brayden Whicker, an Air Battle Manager mission crew with the Royal Australian Air Force. “This basically allows us to come here and work with the best of the U.S. and U.K. in a much more complex environment.” It’s been a very exciting few weeks at Nellis — we have the whole story (with photos!) and much more news ready for you, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lfnv/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Air Force announces Spark Tank ’22 finalists: List includes Nellis AFB major: page 3

Need to change an engine on a #BUFF?: page 5

Photo Feature: Red Flag-Nellis 22-1 — Interoperability, communication and strong partnerships: pages 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting February 18th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews #desertlightningnews