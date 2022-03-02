Creech chaplain wins distinguished service award

Chaplain (Maj.) James Taylor, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing Deputy Wing Chaplain, was recently awarded the 2021 Military Chaplains Association Distinguished Service Award for his dedication and service during his previous assignment at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla.

The award is presented every year to one chaplain from each service branch for exemplifying the highest standards of the military and the Chaplain Corps. Those eligible to receive the award are majors and senior captains. At the time of the award, Taylor was the only captain in the entire Department of Defense to earn the award. He was promoted to major in February 2022.

“I was very surprised because it’s a competitive and prestigious award,” said Taylor. “Everything that we do in the Chaplain Corps should be in an effort to demonstrate care and concern for Airmen and their families.”

Taylor was submitted for this award by his previous unit, the 96th Test Wing, at Eglin for his service as the Branch Chief for Installation Ministries.

“I was excited for him,” said Lt. Col. Laserian, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain. “This award is all about a chaplain who goes above and beyond the call of duty, a service leader who serves above his peers.”

After his permanent change of station to Creech Air Force Base, Laserian became Taylor’s direct supervisor and immediately noticed the impacts that he brought to the team.

“This is great to have somebody of that caliber on my staff, and also as my deputy,” said Laserian. “Taylor is also a major-select and will pin on in February of 2022.”

The year 2021 had its highlights and for Taylor, it’s been his service to others as a chaplain.

“The biggest highlight is that we can make a difference in the lives of Airmen and their families,” said Taylor.