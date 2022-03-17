Nellis enlisted leadership throws first pitch

On Mach 8, 2022, Chief Master Sgt. Warren and Senior Master Sgt. Travis threw out the first pitch for the Indian Springs High School baseball and softball games.
Thanks for having us out and keep up the good work!
