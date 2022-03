Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 Republic of Singapore Air Force night operations

Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots and maintainers assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., prepare for night operations during Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., March. 8, 2022. Red Flag-Nellis 22-2 provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness. Coalition partners from Saudi and Singapore provide mutually beneficial educational and operational opportunities while promoting long-term relationships with future international military.