Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – March 18, 2022

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – March 18, 2022 Hello everyone, and welcome to the March 18, 2002, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR, and local veterans.

Red Flag 22-2 is underway and we have it covered! The lead wing for this iteration of Red Flag is the 366th Fighter Wing from Mountain Home AFB, Idaho. Alongside U.S. aircrews from the Air Force, Air National Guard, Navy and Marine Corps, the Royal Saudi Air Force, and the Republic of Singapore Air Force are also taking part.

Also in this issue is an in-depth look at Defenders from the 926th Security Forces Squadron as they take part in an Integrated Defense Leadership Course in snow-covered Ohio! This course only started in 2021!

And there is also news on the proposed expansion of Coral Academy at Nellis.

All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News!

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/sygo/ Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting March 18. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com , for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.