Nellis gears up for annual AFAF campaign

The annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign has officially begun. Through May 13, 2022, Nellis Airmen may donate to four charities dedicated to caring for Airmen and Guardians.

“Our base goal for this year is $109,802. You should soon be getting an email from and seeing a key worker visiting your work center or getting with you in a virtual event to let you know all about the charities, answer any questions you may have and give you the opportunity to donate if you should so choose,” said Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander.

This year, the four charitable organizations include:

The Air Force Aid Society, which provides emergency financial assistance, educational support and quality of life programs for Airmen, Guardians and their families.

The Air Force Enlisted Village, which provides a home to surviving spouses of retired enlisted Air Force members in a safe, dignified, caring community.

The General and Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation, which helps surviving spouses of Air Force and Space Force members stay in their homes.

The Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation, which cares for widowed spouses of retired Air Force officers by providing a safe, comfortable home in a retirement community located in San Antonio, Texas.

“While the average Air Force base has historically had between a 9% and 30% participation rate from their active-duty members, I believe Nellis AFB will crush those rates,” said Dyer.

Contributing to the AFAF gives Airmen a chance to make an impact throughout the Air Force. Opportunities to participate in fundraising events by way of helping or donating will be available through private organizations like the Chiefs Group, Top 3, Company Grade Officer Club and other units over the next six weeks.

“Chief Master Sgt. Alex Morgan [99th ABW command chief] and I hope that everybody gives serious consideration to giving to these four worthy charities. Just a few dollars a month from your paycheck, checking account or debit/credit card will ensure your fellow Airmen and Guardians have the assistance they need when they need it most. You never know, you may just find in the future that you have paid it forward, and our AFAF charities will be there for you, should you need them as well.”

For more information, or to donate, Airmen can reach out to their unit project officer with any questions, or they can visit the AFAF website at www.afassistancefund.org.