Air Force

Nellis marks National Vietnam Veterans Day

by Aerotech News & Review

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., along with the Exchange, marked the day with a special ‘pinning ceremony’ for Vietnam War veterans.

Team Nellis celebrated, along with the Exchange, who organized a pinning.

“Today is incredibly important because it allows us to continue to properly honor and recognize our Vietnam Veterans,” said Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander. “There will never be enough words to capture the appreciation we have for their service so I will simply say again: Thank you to our nation’s heroes, our Vietnam Veterans.”

