New dog parks opened at Nellis

Our four-legged friends at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., now have somewhere new to hang out.

Dogs at the base have a new dog part, and one on the way.

The base opened a dog park March 18, 2022, on main base and is building a second park in Area III, which is due to open in April 2022.

“The dog parks offer a place for pet owners to allow their dogs off-leash in a bigger area outside of their current yard,” said Lt. Col. Eric Rosenlof, commander, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron.

The first park is in Nellis Terrace at the corner of Swaab and Baer, and the second park will be located at Ball Field Four near the Youth Center. These fenced in areas provide a safe place for fluffy residents to roam about without their owners worrying.

“To have that little interaction with other dogs really helps,” said Airman 1st Class Nancy Taylor, 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “You take their energy out instead of being cooped up in the house.”

Improving the lives of the residents’ dogs is one step to improving the quality of life for Nellis Airmen.

“The basic rules are simple,” said Rosenlof. “Be respectful of others using the dog park and pick up after your pets.”

Needless to say, Nellis residents are paws-itively excited about the new dog parks on base.