https://www.dvidshub.net/video/837447/926th-wing-mass-readiness-exercise
The 926th Wing conducts a Fluer De Lis mass readiness exercise during April MUTA 2022.
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/837447/926th-wing-mass-readiness-exercise
The 926th Wing conducts a Fluer De Lis mass readiness exercise during April MUTA 2022.
Published every other Friday, Nellis AFB Desert Lightning News is distributed on Nellis AFB, as well as locations throughout Las Vegas, NV
News and ad copy deadline is later than Monday, 4:30 p.m., the week of desired publication date. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.