RED HORSE replaces road to improve safety

by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades
Airmen from the 820th RED HORSE Squadron operate heavy equipment to pave a new road at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 31, 2022. The construction will provide training for future deployments without having to operate in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

Airmen from the 820th RED HORSE Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., worked alongside the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron to pave a new access road replacing Ellsworth road.

This new project will improve the safety of Airmen by directing vehicle traffic around, rather than through, the parking areas and buildings.

An Airman from the 820th RED HORSE Squadron carries an asphalt rake beside heavy equipment after fixing edges of a new road at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 31, 2022. Airmen from the 820th Red Horse Squadron worked with the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron to complete Ellsworth road construction. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

“It’s one of the mainly used routes,” said SSgt Chris Lineback, 820th RED HORSE Equipment Operator. “It went from absolutely nothing to a full on 4,500 foot road.”

The project is being completed in two parts: first by 99th CES and their contractor and the other by 820th RED HORSE. It also provides a great training opportunity for future deployments.

“It’s a lot easier to learn the technical aspects of it here,” said Capt. Austin Flues, 820th RED HORSE Project Manager. “Then when you go downrange and you’re in a contested environment, you know what you’re doing. It’s a lot easier to just do that here versus trying to learn under those additional constraints.”

The construction started in November 2021 and is scheduled to be completed May 25, 2022. The partial opening is currently scheduled for April 29.

“It’s twofold,” said Flues. “The base gets the benefit of a brand new road that doesn’t weave in between buildings and endanger Airmen, and then we get the benefit of the training so that when we deploy, we can execute the same type of job very quickly.”

Airmen from the 820th RED HORSE Squadron operate heavy equipment to pave a new road at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 31, 2022. The construction will provide training for future deployments without having to operate in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
An Airman from the 820th RED HORSE Squadron shovels asphalt into machinery at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 31, 2022. The 820th Red Horse Squadron is a self-sufficient civil engineer and logistics unit capable of providing rapid response and independent operations in remote, high-threat environments to support worldwide contingencies and special operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
Senior Airman Chyron Talley, 820th RED HORSE Squadron heavy equipment operator, operates a compaction roller at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 31, 2022. The 820th RHS is a self-sufficient civil engineer and logistics unit capable of providing rapid response and independent operations in remote, high-threat environments to support worldwide contingencies and special operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
