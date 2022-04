Construction to install a traffic light at the intersection of E. Craig Rd. and Salmon Dr. began April 11 and continues Monday to Friday, 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The Landings Gate will remain open during this construction, with normal operating hours, but will have only one inbound and one outbound lane. There will also be additional lane restrictions along this section of E. Craig Rd.

Drivers are asked to consider using alternate traffic routes.