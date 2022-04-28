aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Hunters to remember Yom Hashoah

by Aerotech News & Review

The 432nd Wing Diversity and Inclusion Council invites everyone to the Holocaust Remembrance event honoring the lives lost during the Holocaust.

The event starts at 8 a.m., April 28 in front of the wing building.

