Desert Lightning News, Nellis-Creech AFB Edition, April 29, 2022

Hello everyone, and welcome to the April 29, 2002, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story is all about the recent REAPER SMOKE exercise hosted by the 432nd Wing at Creech! There’s also a story about the 57th Fighter Group Palm Sunday Goose Shoot on April 18, 1947.

Other stories of note include:

Brig Gen. Stewart Hammons, the AF director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft sits down for a Q&A;

The 57 th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hosted the quarterly load crew competition; and

