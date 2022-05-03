aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News, Nellis-Creech AFB Edition, April 29, 2022

by Aerotech News
Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the April 29, 2002, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story is all about the recent REAPER SMOKE exercise hosted by the 432nd Wing at Creech! There’s also a story about the 57th Fighter Group Palm Sunday Goose Shoot on April 18, 1947.

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/kpxb/

Other stories of note include:

  • Brig Gen. Stewart Hammons, the AF director of Remotely Piloted Aircraft sits down for a Q&A;
  • The 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron hosted the quarterly load crew competition; and
  • Space-A travel is back.

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting April 29. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

