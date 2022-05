The wait is over! The Crosswinds Dining Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., is back and better than ever!

Crosswinds reopened to ESM (meal card) Airmen May 3 and 4 for all meal periods. As a result, the Nellis Club will stop serving breakfast and dinner.

There will be a formal ribbon cutting reopening ceremony at 10 a.m., May 5.