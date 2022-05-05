Construction underway at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center

Construction has started at Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, 99th Medical Group, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

To make way for the future expansion of inpatient departments, several departments are relocating to Temporary Phasing Facilities.

The TPFs are located in the staff parking lot (Lot 3) southeast of the Medical Center.

Dates and times for the moves are:

Family Health Clinic (FHC)

April 29, 2022 – FHC operating out of Family Medicine Residency (FMR) on this date only

May 2, 2022 — FHC open for virtual appointments only

May 3, 2022 — FHC open in the TPF

Warrior Operational Medicine Clinic (WOMC)

April 29, 2022 — WOMC open until noon in current location

May 2, 2022 — WOMC operating out of FMR on this date only

May 3, 2022 — WOMC open in the TPF

Internal Medicine

May 6, 2022 — Internal Medicine will be closing at 10:30 a.m. in preparation for move

May 9, 2022 — Internal Medicine open for virtual appointments only

May 10, 2022 — Internal Medicine open in the TPF

Pediatrics

May 6, 2022 — Pediatrics will be closing at 9:00 a.m. in preparation for move

May 9, 2022 — Pediatrics open for virtual appointments only

May 10, 2022 — Pediatrics open in the TPF

Women’s Health Clinic

May 13, 2022 — Women’s Health open for virtual appointments only

May 16, 2022 — Women’s Health open in the TPF in the afternoon

During Women’s Health relocation, Mammography procedures will be reduced; Mammography will be fully operational after May 24, 2022.

Visit https://nellis.tricare.mil/Getting-Care/Construction for the latest information as construction continues.