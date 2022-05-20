aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

National Police Week opens at Nellis with ceremony, Ruck March

Senior Airman Dianna Barcenas, 99th Security Forces Squadron, speaks during an opening ceremony for National Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 16, 2022. National Police Week honors those who serve their communities through law enforcement and pays special tribute to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty while protecting others. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

Senior Airman Dianna Barcenas, 99th Security Forces Squadron, speaks during an opening ceremony for National Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2022. National Police Week honors those who serve their communities through law enforcement and pays special tribute to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty while protecting others.

Airmen and civilians gather for an opening ceremony for National Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2022. National Police Week is observed every year from May 16-20.

 

Airmen assigned to the 99th Security Forces Squadron talk with each other after an opening ceremony for National Police Week at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2022. The 99th Security Forces Squadron had events scheduled throughout the week.

 

Airmen participate in a National Police Week Memorial Ruck at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2022. The 99th Security Forces Squadron had events scheduled throughout the week.

 

First Lt. Taylor Howe, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron portfolio and optimization officer in charge, runs with her dog in a National Police Week Memorial Ruck at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2022. National Police Week is observed every year from May 16-20.

 

Ggrief, 99th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, takes a break from a National Police Week Memorial Ruck at the halfway point at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2022.

 

Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, participates in a National Police Week Memorial Ruck at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 10, 2022. National Police Week honors those who serve their communities through law enforcement and pays special tribute to officers who lost their lives in the line of duty while protecting others.

 

First Lt. Taylor Howe, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron portfolio and optimization officer in charge, and Senior Master Sgt. Laura Magas, 99th Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent, finish a National Police Week Memorial Ruck at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2022.

 

Airman 1st Class Trevor Nyarecha, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron engineering assistant, finishes a National Police Week Memorial Ruck at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2022.

 

Tech. Sgt. Albert Middleton, 99th Security Squadron kennel master, picks up Ggrief, 99 SFS military working dog, after a National Police Week Memorial Ruck at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 16, 2022.

