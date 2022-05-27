aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

64th Aggressors participate in WSINT 22-A

by dwgsean
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron releases a flare over the Nevada Test and Training Range during WSINT 22-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 19, 2022. The principal testament to the value of the Aggressor program is the consistent dominance of the U.S. Air Force during recent conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

 

Several F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron wait at the end of the runway before participating in Weapons School Integration 22-A at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 19, 2022. The principal testament to the value of the Aggressor program is the consistent dominance of the U.S. Air Force during recent conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

 

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during Weapons School Integration 22-A at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 19, 2022. The 64th AGRS is currently assisting the U.S. Air Force Weapons School by providing realistic threat replication for students participating in the Weapons School Integration exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during Weapons School Integration 22-A at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 19, 2022. The 64th AGRS is currently assisting the U.S. Air Force Weapons School by providing realistic threat replication for students participating in the Weapons School Integration exercise. ( (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

 

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during Weapons School Integration 22-A at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 19, 2022. The principal testament to the value of the Aggressor program is the consistent dominance of the U.S. Air Force during recent conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

 

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during Weapons School Integration 22-A at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 19, 2022. The 64th AGRS is currently assisting the U.S. Air Force Weapons School by providing realistic threat replication for students participating in the Weapons School Integration exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

 

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during Weapons School Integration 22-A at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 19, 2022. The 64th AGRS is currently assisting the U.S. Air Force Weapons School by providing realistic threat replication for students participating in the Weapons School Integration exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

