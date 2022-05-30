aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Memorial Day 2022 VA names New National Cemetery in Nevada

by dwgsean
Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at headstones as part of Flags-In at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 23, 2019. For more than 55 years, soldiers from the Old Guard have honored our nation’s fallen heroes by placing U.S. flags at gravesites for service members buried at both Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery just prior to the Memorial Day weekend. Within four hours, over 1,000 soldiers place 245,000 flags in front of every headstone and Columbarium and niche wall column. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery)

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced the name Elko National Cemetery for the new cemetery which will be built in Elko, Nev.

“I am pleased to announce the name of the first VA national cemetery in Nevada,” said VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Matt Quinn. “With every new veterans cemetery, we increase access across the nation for veterans who want to be buried in a veterans cemetery close to their home and loved ones. When this new cemetery opens, approximately 94 percent of America’s Veterans will have a national, state, or tribal cemetery located within 75 miles of where they live.”

VA relies on local Veterans and community leaders to submit name suggestions.

Of the names submitted, “Elko National Cemetery” was nominated by several veterans groups, had the support of Elko’s mayor and Nevada’s director of Veteran Services, and is consistent with the requirements specified in Title 38 United States Code § 531 requiring VA property to be named for the geographic area in which the facility is located.

The closest burial option for veterans currently living in the Elko area is Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, located 169 miles away in Buhl, Idaho. Nevada has two in-state veterans cemeteries, Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery located 254 miles away in Fernley, and Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, located 457 miles away in Boulder City. The Utah Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bluffdale is located 241 miles from Elko. There are currently 3,705 veterans within a 75-mile radius of Elko.

VA purchased 15.37 acres of land, located south of Rocky Road and East of Jennings Way, in August 2021 for $900,000. Elko National Cemetery is scheduled to conduct its first interments in late 2024. The cemetery will be master planned and subsequently constructed in multiple phases. Each phase will provide 15 years of burial service. Phase 1 will include 600 gravesites.

For more information about this cemetery, call the National Cemetery Administration, Office of Public Affairs & Outreach at 202-632-8035.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Air National Guard photograph by Airman 1st Class Jakob Ivanick
Nevada Air Guard promotes general...
 By Capt. Emerson Marcus | Nevada National Guard
Air Force photographs
Creech AFB marks Police Week
 By dwgsean
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus
64th Aggressors participate in WSINT...
 By dwgsean
Be brave enough to save
 By PO1 Kitara Byerly | Gulfport, Miss.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit