The 432nd Security Forces Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., hosted various activities to mark Police Week 2022.

Police Week, which this year ran May 15-21, was established in 1962 by a joint resolution of Congress and pays special recognition to those in law enforcement, especially those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Events at Creech include a Military Working Dog demonstration, a Use of Force demo, vehicle and weapons displays, a Memorial 5K and Super Police Day on May 18.