Wing commanders throw out first pitch

June 3, 2022, saw Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and Col. Eric Schmidt, 432nd Wing, Creech Air Force Base, Nev., throw out the first pitch at the Las Vegas Aviators Baseball Team game at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Dyer may or may not have thrown a faster pitch than Schmidt.

Thank you to the Aviators for having us out and hosting a military appreciation night, recognizing the importance of what our Airmen do every day to execute the Air Force mission.

The June 3 game against the Sacramento River Rats, was part of the Pacific Coast League semifinal playoff series. The Aviators won the June 3 game, 11-4, but lost the series.