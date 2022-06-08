99th Air Base Wing welcomes new commander

Team Nellis and members of the Las Vegas community gathered June 6, 2022, for a 99th Air Base Wing assumption of command ceremony.

Led by Brig. Gen. Evan L. Pettus, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center vice commander, the ceremony recognized the leadership of Col. Todd R. Dyer, outgoing 99th†ABW commander, and formally welcomed Col. Joshua D. DeMotts, incoming 99th ABW commander.

Dyer led the wing as they supported multiple large force exercises, two Weapons and Tactics conferences, deployed 100’s of medics in support of Operation Allies Refuge, obtained clearance for civilian emergency medical services to deliver patients to Mike O’Callaghan ER, approval for an on base charter high school and made the way for young military members across the Department of Defense to receive partial dislocation allowance when they inevitably move off base into high cost living areas.

“The 99th supports all operations for the most elite units in the Air Force” said Dyer. “I will miss the people and I’ll also miss the mission.”

Dyer and DeMotts emphasized the strategic significance of Nellis Air Force Base within the Air Force. During the event, DeMotts reflected on previously serving at Nellis as the 99th ABW vice commander and spoke on the continual operational tests, tactics, development and training that never slow down here.

“The sound of freedom screaming down the runway everyday should remind us of the critical role Nellis Air Force Base plays in our national defense,” said DeMotts.

DeMotts, a civil engineer with experience as a commander at the flight, squadron and group levels, has deployed several times in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. DeMotts also has several staff experiences at the HAF, Joint Staff and Combatant Command levels and is a fully-qualified Joint Officer. DeMotts will assume responsibility to support more than 11,000 assigned service members and 313,000 family members, retirees and veterans. Under his leadership, the 99th†ABW will continue to provide innovative support of the Air Force’s premier tactics, test and training mission.

“We are going to provide innovative support because the mission demands it but we are also going to provide innovative support because our Airmen deserve it,” said DeMotts. “People first, mission always. Fight’s on.”