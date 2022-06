The 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., with the help of Make-A-Wish America, helped bring many of 15 year old Devan Horton’s wishes to life.

During his visit to Nellis, Devan was able to visit the F-35s at Lightning Aircraft Maintenance Unit, the Thunderbirds and the 66th Rescue Generation Squadron.

While with the 66th RGS, Devan got to actually sit in and launch out one of the helicopters.