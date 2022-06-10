Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB Edition June 10, 2022

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. June 10, 2022

Hello everyone, and welcome to the June 10, 2002, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story talks about the 805th Combat Training Squadron’s Shadow Operations Center-Nellis.

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/dmjo/

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/061022NellisDIG.pdf

Other stories of note include:

The 422nd TES taking command and control to new heights;

The change of command ceremony for the 99th Air Base Wing that saw Col. Joshua D. DeMotts take the reins of the wing;

The 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron welcomed Devan Horton as part of the Make-A-Wish America charity.

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting June 10. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.