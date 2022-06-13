aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

65th Aggressor Squadron reactivates at Nellis with aggressor force of F-35s

by Aerotech News & Review
Col. Scott Mills, 57th Operations Group commander, passes the guidon of the newly-activated 65th Aggressor Squadron to Lt. Col. Brandon Nauta, 65 AGRS commander, during an activation ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 9, 2022. The aggressor squadron acts as an opposing force in sorties by replicating enemy tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

The 65th Aggressor Squadron reactivated June 9, 2022, with a directed mission to know, teach and replicate fifth-generation air adversaries at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Air Combat Command commander Gen. Mark Kelly flew his F-15E Strike Eagle against the unit’s first assigned F-35 and newest commander, Lt. Col. Brandon Nauta, immediately prior to the ceremony.

Lt. Col. Brandon Nauta, 65th Aggressor Squadron commander, assumes command of the 65 AGRS during an activation ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 9, 2022. The aggressor squadron acts as an opposing force in sorties by replicating enemy tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

“Due to the growing threat posed by PRC fifth- and sixth-gen fighter development, we must use a portion of our daily fifth-generation aircraft today at Langley, Elmendorf, Hill, Eielson, and now Nellis, to replicate adversary fifth-generation capabilities,” Kelly said. “Precisely because we have this credible threat, when we do replicate a fifth-gen adversary, it has to be done professionally. That’s the Aggressors.”

In 2019, the then-Air Combat Command commander and Secretary of the Air Force approved the activation to improve training for fifth-generation fighter tactics development, advanced large force training and operational test support. The decision underwent compliance with the National Environmental and Policy Act and other regulatory and planning processes.

The 65th AGRS was previously active at Nellis from 2005 to 2014. During that time, the unit replicated tactics and techniques of potential adversaries with a fleet of F-15 Eagles. When they inactivated, the 64th AGRS continued the aggressor mission with F-16 Fighting Falcons.

“This significant milestone marks our ability to bring fifth-generation capabilities to the high-end fight, and will allow us to enhance our premier tactics and training with joint, allied and coalition forces,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Drowley, 57th Wing commander.

The aggressor program began in the 1970s to provide pilots the opportunity to train against a U.S. aggressor force that replicated advanced and credible adversary tactics. Since then, the adversary capabilities have improved significantly and so did the need to replicate these threats.

Lt. Col. Brandon Nauta, 65th Aggressor Squadron commander, assumes command of the 65 AGRS during an activation ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 9, 2022. The aggressor squadron acts as an opposing force in sorties by replicating enemy tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

“Using the F-35 as an aggressor allows pilots to train against low-observable threats similar to what adversaries are developing,” said Col. Scott Mills, 57th Operations Group commander.

For the first time during Red Flag-Nellis 21-3, the 57th Operations Group introduced dedicated F-35 aggressors to expand upon the F-16 Fighting Falcon aggressors assigned to the 64th AGRS.

“Working in concert with the 64th Aggressor Squadron, the F-35 aggressors dismantled significant components of the Blue Air game plan and ensured that our combat forces had to work hard for every win,” said Mills.

The F-35s will be employed into large Combat Air Forces exercises, U.S. Air Force Weapons School missions, joint exercises, and operational test and evaluation events that are only conducted at Nellis Air Force Base and the Nevada Test and Training Range.

“Our message to our joint, allied and coalition forces is simple: come to Nellis to fight. The aggressors are ready, and our mission is to ensure you are too,” said Mills.

Lt. Col. Brandon Nauta, 65th Aggressor Squadron commander, makes remarks during the activation ceremony for the 65 AGRS at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 9, 2022. The aggressor squadron’s mission is to prepare warfighters to win in air combat against any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

