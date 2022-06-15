Nellis and Creech have moved to HPCON Bravo

Leadership at Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases, Nev., moved the installations to HPCON Bravo effective June 13.

The following measures should be adopted:

* 100 percent mask wear indoors, regardless of vaccination status

* All facilities set to 50 percent capacity for gatherings (work and social)

* All DAF sponsored in-person meetings are limited to no more than 50 participants, unless specifically waivered by the Under Secretary of the Air Force

* Social Distancing to include all dining options on base

* Screening tests for those not vaccinated

* Liberal telework as unit mission allows

COVID self-tests are available for any TRICARE beneficiary at the Public Health building and the swab station next to Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center.