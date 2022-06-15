aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Nellis and Creech have moved to HPCON Bravo

by Aerotech News & Review

Leadership at Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases, Nev., moved the installations to HPCON Bravo effective June 13.

The following measures should be adopted:

* 100 percent mask wear indoors, regardless of vaccination status

* All facilities set to 50 percent capacity for gatherings (work and social)

* All DAF sponsored in-person meetings are limited to no more than 50 participants, unless specifically waivered by the Under Secretary of the Air Force

* Social Distancing to include all dining options on base

* Screening tests for those not vaccinated

* Liberal telework as unit mission allows

COVID self-tests are available for any TRICARE beneficiary at the Public Health building and the swab station next to Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center.

