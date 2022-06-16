Air Force releases master sergeant/22E7 promotion cycle statistics

Air Force officials have selected 4,040 technical sergeants for promotion to master sergeant, out of 27,296 eligible, for a selection rate of 14.8 percent in the 22E7 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.

The average overall score for those selected was 342.89. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.16 years and time in service was 14.39 years.

The promotion lists are available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Airmen can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight application via the AFPC secure page.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit the AFPC public website.