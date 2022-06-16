aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Air Force releases master sergeant/22E7 promotion cycle statistics

by Staff Sgt. Kiana Pearson | JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas
Air Force photograph
Master sergeant selectees from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., gather to celebrate their achievement.

Air Force officials have selected 4,040 technical sergeants for promotion to master sergeant, out of 27,296 eligible, for a selection rate of 14.8 percent in the 22E7 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.

The average overall score for those selected was 342.89. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.16 years and time in service was 14.39 years.

Air Force photograph
Technical sergeants who have been selected for promotion to master sergeant gather at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., to celebrate their achievement.

 

The promotion lists are available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Airmen can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight application via the AFPC secure page.

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit the AFPC public website.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Nellis and Creech have moved...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Air Force photographs
926th FSS gets new commander
 By dwgsean
65th Aggressor Squadron reactivates at...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Chief of the National Guard...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit