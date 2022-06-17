On June 10, 2022, NASCAR’s Car #51, aka the Salute To Service car, rolled into Creech Air Force Base, Nev.
In addition to getting to hop in that sweet ride, Hunters got to channel their inner Dale Jr. on the same simulator that real drivers use!
Thanks to Garrett Smithley and his team for showing their gratitude to #Team 432 and all they do!
NASCAR visits Creech AFB
On June 10, 2022, NASCAR’s Car #51, aka the Salute To Service car, rolled into Creech Air Force Base, Nev.
Tags: Creech AFB, NASCAR, Salute to Service