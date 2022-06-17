aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
NASCAR visits Creech AFB

by dwgsean
Air Force photographs

On June 10, 2022, NASCAR’s Car #51, aka the Salute To Service car, rolled into Creech Air Force Base, Nev.
In addition to getting to hop in that sweet ride, Hunters got to channel their inner Dale Jr. on the same simulator that real drivers use!
Thanks to Garrett Smithley and his team for showing their gratitude to #Team 432 and all they do!

