Air Force

926th Wing leadership attends CPI Course

by dwgsean

Air Force photographs

Members of the 926th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., recently attended the Continuous Process Improvement Senior Leaders Course.

The CPI course serves to enhance leaders with an understanding of how to manage performance.

Air Force photographs

The main objective is to strengthen the team as a whole, bringing everyone together commanders, directors and superintendents to learn together. The course includes 1 1/2 days of classroom instruction on process improvement and innovation concepts and one half day visit to an Air Force or industry operation that provides first-hand exposure to Lean tools.

