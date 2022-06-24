aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB Edition June 24 2022

by Aerotech News
Lt. Col. Brandon Nauta, 65th Aggressor Squadron commander, makes remarks during the activation ceremony for the 65 AGRS at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 9, 2022. The aggressor squadron s mission is to prepare warfighters to win in air combat against any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
Lt. Col. Brandon Nauta, 65th Aggressor Squadron commander, makes remarks during the activation ceremony for the 65 AGRS at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 9, 2022. The aggressor squadron s mission is to prepare warfighters to win in air combat against any adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the June 24, 2002, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story covers the reactivation of the 65th Aggressor Squadron – flying the F-35 Lightning II.

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/cknt/

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/062422NellisDIG.pdf

Other highlights include:

  • Nellis command chiefs were instrumental in getting DLA authorized for Airmen moving out of the dorms;
  • The change of command ceremony for the 926th Force Support Squadron; and
  • Airmen at Creech AFB welcomed NASCAR to the base.

Included with this issue of Desert Lightning News is a special insert covering military and aerospace museums in Nevada, Arizona, and Southern California. The Southwest United States holds a unique place in aviation and military history with many military and aerospace-themed museums dedicated to preserving that history, and educating the public about the numerous ‘firsts’ that took place in the skies above!

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting June 24. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

