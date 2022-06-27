57th Wing commander completes fini flight

On June 23, 2022, Brig. Gen. Michael “Johnny Bravo” Drowley, 57th Wing commander, flew his last flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., as commander.
On June 23, 2022, Brig. Gen. Michael “Johnny Bravo” Drowley, 57th Wing commander, flew his last flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., as commander.
Published every other Friday, Nellis AFB Desert Lightning News is distributed on Nellis AFB, as well as locations throughout Las Vegas, NV
News and ad copy deadline is later than Monday, 4:30 p.m., the week of desired publication date. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.