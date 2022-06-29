aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Two teams are better than one!

by dwgsean
Air Force photographs’

The Chaplain teams at Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases, Nev., held a Burger Burn for airmen in the dorms, which included those stationed at both bases.
With members of the Creech AMC Council throwing down on the grill, everyone left well fed!

Air Force photographs’

Air Force photographs’

Air Force photographs’

Air Force photographs’

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades
Nellis AFB trains total force...
 By Airman 1st Class Josey Blades | Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photographs
926th Wing leadership attends CPI...
 By dwgsean
Air National Guard photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka
Project ChalleNGe Grad to be...
 By Sgt. William Marsh | Reno, Nev.
Air Force photographs
NASCAR visits Creech AFB
 By dwgsean
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit