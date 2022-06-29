The Chaplain teams at Creech and Nellis Air Force Bases, Nev., held a Burger Burn for airmen in the dorms, which included those stationed at both bases.
With members of the Creech AMC Council throwing down on the grill, everyone left well fed!
Two teams are better than one!
Tags: 532nd Wing, 57th Wing, AMC Council, Chaplain, Creech AFB, dorms, Nellis AFB