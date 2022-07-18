926th Wing spouse is Air Force Reserve Command Key Spouse of Year

Congratulations Priscilla Pasillas on being the AFRC 2021 Key Spouse of the year! The Air Force Key Spouse program is a commander’s program created to enhance unit family readiness, and the role of the Key Spouse team is to lead that effort, helping build readiness and resilience, and establish a sense of community within the unit. Priscilla volunteered countless hours organizing numerous events, which helped bolster individual and family resiliency. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the families of the 926th Wing, you are truly appreciated!