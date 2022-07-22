Reserve Defenders excel at international shooting competition

Four Air Force Reserve Command defenders represented the command well at the Danish Army’s annual international shooting competition at Halk Range, Hadersley, Denmark in June.

The AFRC team of Master Sgt. James Miller, 926th Security Forces Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Tech. Sgt. Caleb Giddings, 934th SFS, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Air Reserve Station, Minn., Tech. Sgt. Nikolas Infante, 482nd SFS, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., and Tech. Sgt. Seth Guyer, 439th SFS, Westover ARB, Mass., took home first place in the Viking Stage event and third place in the overall team competition.

In addition, Giddings placed second in the Best Individual Shooter category, and Guyer received the Danish Marksmanship Badge and placed fifth overall in the Best Individual Shooter category.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our defenders,” said Chief Master Sgt. Barry Haukoos, chief of AFRC’s Security Forces Branch. “Once again our Citizen Airmen represented the best of our career field. They built on relationships with our allies and partners in that part of the world.”

The Reserve Airmen were the only U.S. military personnel participating in the event.

“These four members were chosen through a selection process,” Haukoos “These members are the best shooters in the command, and all of them are traditional Reservists.”