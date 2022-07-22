aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Reserve Defenders excel at international shooting competition

by Tech. Sgt. Nicole King | Robins AFB, Ga.
An Air Force Reserve Command defender participates in the Danish Army's annual international shooting competition at Halk Range, Hadersley, Denmark. The team of four AFRC defenders took home first place in the Viking Stage event and third place in the overall team competition and received individual awards for second place in the Best Individual Shooter category, the Danish Marksmanship Badge and a fifth place award in the Best Individual Shooter category.

Four Air Force Reserve Command defenders represented the command well at the Danish Army’s annual international shooting competition at Halk Range, Hadersley, Denmark in June.

The AFRC team of Master Sgt. James Miller, 926th Security Forces Squadron, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Tech. Sgt. Caleb Giddings, 934th SFS, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Air Reserve Station, Minn., Tech. Sgt. Nikolas Infante, 482nd SFS, Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., and Tech. Sgt. Seth Guyer, 439th SFS, Westover ARB, Mass., took home first place in the Viking Stage event and third place in the overall team competition.

In addition, Giddings placed second in the Best Individual Shooter category, and Guyer received the Danish Marksmanship Badge and placed fifth overall in the Best Individual Shooter category.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our defenders,” said Chief Master Sgt. Barry Haukoos, chief of AFRC’s Security Forces Branch. “Once again our Citizen Airmen represented the best of our career field. They built on relationships with our allies and partners in that part of the world.”

The Reserve Airmen were the only U.S. military personnel participating in the event.

“These four members were chosen through a selection process,” Haukoos “These members are the best shooters in the command, and all of them are traditional Reservists.”

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

Col. Cameron “GLOVER” Dadgar, Nevada Test and Training Range commander flies over the NTTR during a Red Flag 22-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 12, 2022. The Nevada Test and Training Range is the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of air space and 2.9 million acres of land. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photographs by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades
Nellis’ F-16 pilot reaches 4,000...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Air Force photographs
926th Wing spouse is Air...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 underway
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit