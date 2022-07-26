aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force announces technical sergeant selectees

by Aerotech News
Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., gathered together July 21, 2022, to celebrate and honor those E-5 staff sergeants who have been selected for promotion to E-6 technical sergeant.
Air Force officials have selected 5,430 staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant, out of 33,935 eligible, for a selection rate of 16 percent in the 22E6 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.

The average overall score for those selected was 379.04. Selectees’ average time in grade was 4.51 years and time in service was 9.44 years.
The promotion list is available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Airmen can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight application via the AFPC secure page.

