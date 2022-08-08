aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
SecAF visits Nellis Air Force Base, touts Warfare Center role in future fight

by Airman 1st Class Makenna Gott
Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall is greeted by Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Gene Jameson, USAFWC command chief, upon arrival at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2022. Kendall and his team visited multiple units at Nellis to meet total force Airmen and learn more about current operations and concerns. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall visited Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to see the culmination of Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 on July 28, 2022.

For 47 years Red Flag participants have been presented with the latest in adversary tactics and the most challenging training scenarios to ensure their survivability in real conflict, and Red Flag 22-3 took that tradition to a new level by presenting warfighters even tougher problem sets focused on peer competitors’ capabilities.

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall coins Staff Sgt. Alicia Thomas, 99th Air Base Wing food service shift leader, during his visit to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2022. Kendall and his team visited multiple units at Nellis to meet total force Airmen and learn more about current operations and concerns. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

“We have a high-end peer competitor problem now, and these exercises are enormously valuable in getting people ready to take on that challenge. Our response to this challenge also includes agile combat employment as part of our approach to dealing with the high end threat,” Kendall said.

Before this iteration of Red Flag, the 65th Aggressor Squadron was re-activated to provide dedicated fifth-generation adversary air for our forces and allies to train against.

“It’s critically important that we have training that emulates the kind of adversary that our Airmen might actually have to face,” Kendall said.

During his visit, Kendall learned about the mission of the 414th Combat Training Squadron, Red Flag, and also toured various facilities including the Virtual Test and Training Center, the Shadow Operations Center-Nellis, and the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron’s Data Lab.

“I saw a lot here that is going to influence where we’re going,” Kendall said. “We’ve long had an advantage in the sophistication and robustness of our training, I saw some examples of that while I was here.”

Kendall emphasized, ”I also saw some things that are pointing out the direction to the future and where we need to go to advance our capabilities even further.”

The Secretary also applauded the USAFWC’s Pacing Challenge Campaign Plan as vital to focusing test, training and tactics development on the future fight.

“The USAF Warfare Center ensures Airmen have the best integrated and advanced training, most capable and operationally agile equipment, and most effective tactics available to conduct joint, all-domain combat operations,” Kendall said.

Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman, 57th Wing commander, relays the accomplishments of Maj. Michael Sayers to Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall during SecAF’s visit to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2022. Kendall and his team visited multiple units at Nellis to meet total force Airmen and learn more about current operations and concerns. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall greets Tech. Sgt. Jeromy Vranknen, IT specialist assigned to the 31st Combat Training Squadron, during SecAF’s visit to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2022. Kendall and his team visited multiple units at Nellis to meet total force Airmen and learn more about current operations and concerns. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
