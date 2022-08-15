Designs become reality

All Source Intel Analysts, assigned to the 547th Intelligence Squadron, and Nevada Test and Training Range personnel explain the importance of the intelligence representative targets at the NTTR, Nev., Aug. 5, 2022. Working with the NTTR, All Source Intel Analyst assist and advise commanders on mission planning.
Members of the 547th Intelligence Squadron, as well as personnel and contractors from the Nevada Test and Training Range, toured the NTTR to see how their designed targets were brought to life.
These targets aid NTTR users during training missions by providing a realistic experience and outcome.
All Source Intel Analysts, assigned to the 547th Intelligence Squadron, compare their design to the completed intelligence representative targets during a tour at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nev., aug. 5, 2022. The NTTR provides the warfighter a flexible, realistic and multidimensional battle-space to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests.
John Holland, Nevada Test and Training Range EOD technician, speaks with All Source Intel Analysts, assigned to the 547th Intelligence Squadron, about the intelligence representative targets at the NTTR, Nevada, August 5, 2022. NTTR personnel worked with contractors to build intelligence representative targets that assist users of the NTTR during training missions for realistic experience and outcome. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
Lt. Col. Cary McCreary, Nevada Test and Training Range deputy of operations directory, shows off a soon-to-be recycled piece of debris during a tour of the NTTR, Nevada, August 5, 2022. Any money made from selling the recyclable materials are then put back into the NTTR funds to purchase equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
Nevada Test and Training Range personnel and All Source Intel Analysts, assigned to the 547th Intelligence Squadron, talk about the capabilities of Synthetic Aperture Radar Map Target Area at the NTTR, Nevada, August 5, 2022. The NTTR provides the warfighter a flexible, realistic and multidimensional battle-space to conduct testing tactics development and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)