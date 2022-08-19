Members of the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Tiger AMU from Creech Air Force Base, Nev., spent time Aug. 12, 2022, picking up trash along Highway 95.
As part of the Adopt-a-Highway program, the Airmen cleared nearly 200 pounds of trash from a one-mile stretch of roadway!
Creech unit picks up trash as part of Adopt-a-Highway program
