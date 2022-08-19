aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Creech unit picks up trash as part of Adopt-a-Highway program

by Aerotech News

Members of the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Tiger AMU from Creech Air Force Base, Nev., spent time Aug. 12, 2022, picking up trash along Highway 95.
As part of the Adopt-a-Highway program, the Airmen cleared nearly 200 pounds of trash from a one-mile stretch of roadway!

