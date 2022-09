The 58th Rescue Squadron hosted Rigid Pulse 22-1, a readiness culmination exercise used to validate mission essential task lists to support personnel recovery operations in a deployed environment and to refine and exercise Agile Combat Employment capabilities at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The 58th RQS is one of five active-duty squadrons under the command of the 5634d Rescue Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., but located at Operating Site Alpha, at Nellis.