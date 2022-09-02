aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB Creech AFB September 2 2022

by Aerotech News
The 66th Rescue Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., recently welcomed its first operational HH-60W Jolly Green II. Coming straight from Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, in Stratford, Conn. The HH-60W replaces the current HH-60G.
Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the September 2002, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story reports on the arrival of the first HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/090222NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/mjso/

Other highlights include:

  • The AFSA Legends tour continues at Creech AFB;
  • The USAF Warfare Center commander visits the 505th CCW;
  • The Air Force Battle Lab showcases emerging space and cyber technologies; and
  • The Military Working Dogs of the 99th  SFS protect and serve.

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting September 52. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

