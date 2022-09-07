aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Air Force releases staff sergeant/22E5 promotion cycle statistics

by Staff Sgt. Kiana Pearson

Air Force officials have selected 9,706 senior airmen for promotion to staff sergeant, out of 45,991 eligible, for a selection rate of 21.1 percent in the 22E5 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities.

The average overall score for those selected was 372.45. Selectees’ average time in grade was 2.10 years and time in service was 4.57 years.

The promotion list is available on the Enlisted Promotions page of the Air Force’s Personnel Center website, the Air Force Portal and myPers. Airmen can access their score notices on the virtual Military Personnel Flight application via the AFPC secure page.

