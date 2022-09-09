aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

91st ATKS gains new commander

by Aerotech News
Air Force photographs

During a Sept. 1, 2022, change of command ceremony at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Lt. Col. Peter Fukushima assumed command of the 91st Attack Squadron, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev.
Fukushima takes over from Lt. Col. Arthur Thompson. Col. William Jimenez, 726th Operations Group commander, presided over the ceremony.
The 726th OG is part of the Air Force Reserve’s 926th Wing at Creech.
“We say farewell to Lt. Col. Arthur Thompson. Thank you for dedication to the mission and Airmen of the 91st Attack Squadron. Welcome Lt. Col. Fukushima and your family to the 926th Wing.”

Air Force photographs

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

‘I am the 1% that...
 By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves
Courtesy photograph
‘Petting Zoo’ temporary closed, being...
 By Tech. Sgt. AJ Hyatt | Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force releases staff sergeant/22E5...
 By Staff Sgt. Kiana Pearson
Air Force releases staff sergeant/22E5...
 By Staff Sgt. Kiana Pearson | JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit