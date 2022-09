Clark County, Nev., and Nellis Air Force Base remembered 9/11 in a ceremony at the Clark County Government Center.

Col. Joshua DeMotts, 99th Air Base Wing Commander, was in attendance; Tech. Sgt. Ben Ekblad sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America;” and Capt. Ioan Dumitrascu, the Nellis AFB Chaplin, gave the invocation.

The ceremony was dedicated to the 2,977 people who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 and to the more than 6,000 others who were injured.