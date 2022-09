https://www.dvidshub.net/video/856856/nellis-afb-9-11-memorial-tower-climb

The 99th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department, along with Airmen and civilians from both Nellis and Creech AFB, honored first responders lost in the 9/11 attacks by participating in a memorial tower climb at the Fire Department Training grounds.

We remember the sacrifices made that day, the dedication, strength, and relentless American Spirit.