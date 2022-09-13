aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

926th Wing take part in CBRNE training

by Aerotech News
Air Force photographs

Air Force Reservists with the 926th Wing took part in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) defense training during September UTA.
This course addresses CBRNE hazards, protective equipment and CBRNE attack response. Reserve Citizen Airmen are required to stay current on this training to maintain unit readiness.

