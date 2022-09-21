https://www.dvidshub.net/video/857501/do-not-pet
The 99th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., has a unique mission.
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/857501/do-not-pet
The 99th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., has a unique mission.
Published every other Friday, Nellis AFB Desert Lightning News is distributed on Nellis AFB, as well as locations throughout Las Vegas, NV
News and ad copy deadline is later than Monday, 4:30 p.m., the week of desired publication date. The publisher assumes no responsibility for error in ads other than space used.