The 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron conducts testing of two different Cluster Bomb Units (CBU) at the Nevada Test and Training Range, Sept 14, 2022. The 422 TES tested a CBU-87 and a CBU-103, using different settings to evaluate bomblet dispersion, pattern, and effectiveness against armored targets.