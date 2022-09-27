Grill it up Hunters

As a way to give back to Airmen who support the mission during the night hours, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing leadership hosted a night shift barbecue at Creech Air Force Base, Nev.

The event began at 10 p.m. on Sept. 15 and ended at 2 a.m. Sept. 16.

By hosting late night barbecues, Airmen had the chance to enjoy a free meal cooked by wing leadership and interacted with other Airmen, wing leadership and base agencies.

“As a former shift worker, it’s easy to feel forgotten,” said Chief Master Sgt. Adrienne Warren, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary command chief. “However, events such as these allow us to meet our Airmen where they are. We see you and hear you.”

Other agencies in attendance were the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team, Suicide and Prevention team, and base chaplains.

“I want to bring awareness to the suicide and prevention office,” said Staff Sgt. Joshua, Suicide and Violence Prevention non-commissioned officer in charge. “I want to give Airmen a face to the team and let them know they aren’t forgotten.”

Base events are essential for boosting morale and creating a sense of community. Unfortunately, most occur during the day, making it difficult for Airmen working swing or night shifts to attend. By routinely scheduling late night barbecues, wing leadership combat this dilemma.

“It’s a huge morale boost,” said Senior Airman Abraham, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron ground control station technician, as he ate his hamburger. “It’s nice to step away from work and enjoy a hamburger.”

Hosting late night events builds connectiveness between Airmen, leadership and base agencies, increasing morale and resiliency to win combat and competitive operations.