The 12th Annual Senior Airman Michael Buras Memorial 5K was held on Sept. 21, 2022 to honor our fallen Airman who was killed in action during combat operations in Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan on Sept. 21, 2010.

Buras was an Explosive Ordinance Disposal technician assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Flight.

“I signed up to serve my country and that’s the number one priority.” These words were spoken by Michael Buras himself in an interview that happened the year before what would be his final deployment. In the interview, Buras talked about how much he loved his job.