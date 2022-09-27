aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Air Force

Senior Airman Michael Buras Memorial 5K

by Aerotech News

The 12th Annual Senior Airman Michael Buras Memorial 5K was held on Sept. 21, 2022 to honor our fallen Airman who was killed in action during combat operations in Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan on Sept. 21, 2010.
Buras was an Explosive Ordinance Disposal technician assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Flight.
“I signed up to serve my country and that’s the number one priority.” These words were spoken by Michael Buras himself in an interview that happened the year before what would be his final deployment. In the interview, Buras talked about how much he loved his job.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Air Force photographs
Nellis, Creech SFS MWD train...
 By USAF, Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, 99th SFS, 432nd SFS, MWD, FBI
Multiple Aircraft takeoff from Nellis Air Force Base during Black Flag 22-2
Multiple Aircraft takeoff from Nellis...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Kristal Munguia
Grill it up Hunters
 By Airman 1st Class Kristal Munguia
Cluster Bomb Unit Testing And...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit